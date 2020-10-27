DeFazio faces tough challenge in changing Oregon district

President Donald Trump lost Oregon’s 4th District in 2016 by less than a percentage point, but for 34 years, Democratic Rep. Peter A. DeFazio has won election after election handily.

This year could be different for the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman, however, in his district that covers the southern half of Oregon’s Pacific coastline. DeFazio, 73, a pugnacious lawmaker who lives on a houseboat when he’s in Washington and has an affinity for profane socks, faces his toughest challenge in decades from a 28-year-old Roseburg native best known for helping to thwart a terrorist attack on a train from Amsterdam to Paris in 2015.

Alek Skarlatos, a political newcomer and Afghanistan veteran, performed on “Dancing with the Stars” after playing himself in a Clint Eastwood-directed movie about the train attack. He lost his only other political race for a spot on the Douglas County Commission in 2018 but has raised nearly $4.5 million for his congressional race, including $2.6 million last quarter.

Republicans hope he’s a unicorn in what feels likely to be a dismal year for their party: He’s outraised a longtime incumbent, has star power and is running in a swing district during what is an extraordinarily turbulent time for Oregon marked by wildfires and political upheaval.

Skarlatos is using that in his campaign ads, in which he intones about “violent mobs” attacking those in uniform and “socialists and communists … burning our city.”