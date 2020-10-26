Tensions high but drama largely absent at Barrett’s Senate confirmation

There was none of the usual anticipation in the Senate when lawmakers closed out out an all-night session following weekend work, voting to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in the exact proportion of yeas and nays that has been known for weeks.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave the last speech ahead of the vote, facing a packed GOP side of the chamber, with each senator at their desk and the back benches and aisles filled with more than 25 staffers. The Democratic side was empty.

While McConnell spoke, Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer sat in the Democratic cloakroom, visibly glowering and shaking his head through the swinging doors.

The vote was rapid with more than half of the lawmakers seated and ready, faster than any typical Senate vote, particularly the extended voting periods implemented for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Mexico Democrat Tom Udall was the final lawmaker to cast his vote, waving his arms at the crowd of GOP lawmakers, who responded with lighthearted boos to his nay vote.