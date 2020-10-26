Rep. Alex X. Mooney’s campaign spent funds that raise personal use questions

Rep. Alex X. Mooney spent more than $1,900 in campaign funds at Chick-fil-A over the course of 53 transactions, many near his residence in Charles Town, West Virginia. He also paid just over $4,500 at Rooster’s Amish Shed for three equipment purchases in 2018. And he spent thousands on resorts and hotels in his home state.

Since 2017, Alex Mooney for Congress has doled out more than $49,000 on fuel, food, drinks, wineries, resort stays and international travel, according to a CQ Roll Call analysis of Federal Election Commission records.

Federal law allows members to use campaign money for expenditures relating to campaign or officeholder activity, meaning it can include international travel and resort stays. However, House rules and federal law have strict prohibitions on campaign spending for personal use and whether a specific expense is legitimate depends on the context of each expense.

Mark Harris, a consultant for the the West Virginia Republican’s campaign, said all the expenses are “legitimate” and provided a rationale for many of the expenses, explaining why they were tied to the campaign or official activity.

When it came to the Chick-fil-A spending, Harris said President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee also spent a lot of money on the fast food chain.