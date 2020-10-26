Protecting our public lands is a national health issue

In recent months we’ve seen an outpouring of interest in visiting parks and rivers nationwide. As someone who loves spending time outdoors, I can relate to anyone who seeks comfort and relaxation in nature — especially right now.

Studies suggest that access to the outdoors can reduce risks for diabetes, improve heart health and promote mental health. Many of us are coping with the pandemic by visiting neighborhood green spaces to relieve stress, breathe fresh air and hear birds singing.

However, according to a recent report from the Hispanic Access Foundation, 67 percent of Latinos in the U.S. live in “nature deprived” areas, or areas with limited access to the outdoors. Further, Latinos are more likely to be diagnosed with obesity, asthma, diabetes and heart disease. In California, for example, where environmental hazards like pollution are one of the leading causes of asthma, Latinos make up nearly 40 percent of the population.

In order to improve health for Latino communities, we must recognize the ways in which our health outcomes are linked to a lack of access to the outdoors. This is especially apparent amidst the pandemic, when a neighborhood walk is one of the only ways we can safely get outside. By protecting our public lands and rivers, we can reduce health disparities for Latinos and improve access to parks for all.

As a Latina and the president and CEO of the Hispanic Access Foundation, I’m proud that each summer my group hosts Latino Conservation Week: a series of activities nationwide that support Latinos getting outdoors and helping to protect our natural resources.