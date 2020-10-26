Kaptur makes her pitch for Appropriations gavel

Rep. Marcy Kaptur is circulating what her office is billing as a “comprehensive vision document” in her bid to become the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

The two-page document outlines some of the changes Kaptur would make if elected to succeed retiring chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., including bringing back earmarks for local projects in spending bills.

Kaptur, D-Ohio, told CQ Roll Call on Monday that if she’s selected chairwoman, she'd go along if the caucus decides to remove the so-called Hyde amendment from the annual Labor-HHS-Education appropriations bill.

"That is authorizing on an appropriations bill and I do not want it on our bill," Kaptur said. "We’ll see where we are after the new Congress is sworn in and see what the will of the caucus is and I’ll carry that forward. …I’m not going to create needless controversy but I want clean bills."

The Hyde amendment prevents federal funding from going to abortion access with limited exceptions for rape, incest or the woman’s life.