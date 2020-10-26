Election could affect trillions in sustainability investments

In addition to determining who will occupy the White House, elections next month could affect trillions of dollars in investments aimed at influencing public companies’ environmental policies and workforce disclosures.

Investments based on environmental, social and governance matters — known as ESG, and sometimes labeled generally as “sustainability” — gained legitimacy amid the COVID-19 crisis as they outperformed conventional strategies. Companies faced investor, worker, customer and government pressure to maintain employment rolls, prioritize diversity and focus on mitigating the climate crisis.

Election Day comes at an inflection point for ESG investing. Under a second term for President Donald Trump, some foresee continued but slower progress under an administration that has taken steps to limit the practice. If Democrat Joe Biden wins, they predict an acceleration of sustainability investing and quick moves to mandate transparency at U.S. companies.

Robert Hockett, a Cornell University law professor who is in touch with the Biden transition team, told CQ Roll Call that global pressure is growing on companies to disclose their impact on climate change and the treatment of workers.

“It looks to me like we’re in the midst of a trend where it’s not even begun to crest yet,” he said.