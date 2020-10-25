Senate cuts off debate on Barrett nomination, moves to final vote on Monday

A sharply divided Senate dispensed with a key procedural hurdle Sunday on the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, as Republicans raced to a final confirmation vote Monday that will solidify the high court’s conservative tilt.

In a rare weekend floor vote mostly along party lines, 51-48, Republicans backed President Donald Trump’s pick of the reliably conservative federal appeals court judge to fill the vacancy left by the death last month of the liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The only Republicans voting against the cloture motion were Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. On Saturday, Murkowski said she would vote Sunday against cutting off debate on the motion, but would vote to confirm Barrett on Monday.

At the same time, Democratic senators decried a plan to have Vice President Mike Pence preside over Monday night’s vote for the Supreme Court nominee from his state, even though his chief of staff and other staffers in his office tested positive for COVID-19.

Pence’s office said he has tested negative. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, in a letter to the caucus, said members of a senator’s staff tested positive for the highly contagious novel coronavirus as well. He recommended that senators “not congregate in the Senate chamber today and that you cast your votes quickly and from a safe distance.”