With Election Day edging closer, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have sharply contrasting views about the current severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they would shape health care over the next four years if elected.

Those differences were on display during their final face-to-face debate on Thursday, which covered little new ground but presented their positions more clearly than their first debate, where substance was lost amid constant interruptions and attacks.

With coronavirus cases spiking all over the country, Trump maintained that the country is "rounding the corner" and didn't suggest any change to his administration’s current approach. He called for lifting restrictions meant to reduce virus spread, and said a vaccine would be ready “within weeks” -- though when asked if that was a guarantee, he said it was not.

"It will go away," Trump said. Even though death rates have fallen, the national daily case count exceeded 76,000 on Thursday, a level that hasn't been seen since peaks during the summer.

Biden argued that continuing Trump's approach could result in another 200,000 deaths in the United States and a “dark winter.” He said that schools and businesses should reopen but need to be given the resources to do it safely. He said restrictions would be appropriate in cases when the virus is spreading rapidly, but emphasized that it wasn't an all-or-nothing choice between slowing spread of the virus and keeping the economy open. "I'm going to shut down the virus, not the country," Biden said.