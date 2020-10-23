COVID-19 not an excuse to topple civil and religious liberties

A crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic certainly calls for Congress and states to protect the health and economic security of the American people. At the same time, it should not serve as an invitation to trample on our civil and religious liberties in the process.

The current debate over the COVID-19 response is a perfect example. In Congress, lawmakers have proposed sweeping changes to provide companies with immunity from legal liability for injuries and deaths related to COVID-19. Concurrently, states are banning gatherings over a certain number of people, with a particular focus on those worshiping at churches, synagogues and mosques, while allowing similar numbers of people in other locations.

These are both examples of dangerous government overreach — one in which Congress should play no role and the other where Congress has not done nearly enough.

Congress’ consideration of liability immunity for COVID-19 exposure claims makes little sense as out of the 8.3 million confirmed virus cases in the U.S. to date, only 0.001 percent have resulted in a death or injury lawsuit. Nor has there been any evidence of states being incapable of dealing with them. Most of these claims are brought in state court under state law. Legislators in several states have passed laws that would grant businesses coronavirus-related immunity. Putting aside the wisdom or necessity of such laws, in our federal system, it is certainly within each state’s power to enact them.

This naturally raises two questions: How is COVID-19 liability appropriately the business of Congress? And why should companies be empowered to unilaterally remove these cases from state to federal court?