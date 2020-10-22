Under one roof — Reforming America’s federal housing programs

The economic damage wrought by the pandemic has revealed many things, and one glaring issue is the importance of an effective federal housing assistance system.

Unfortunately, as millions of Americans are learning firsthand, we don’t have that. The Senate Budget Committee, which I chair, just released what we hope is a meaningful report showing how the federal government’s current approach to housing assistance is failing the neediest Americans. Moreover, it demonstrates that if we started from scratch, few, if any, would design the system we currently have.

It is a shocking failure that last year Washington spent over $50 billion on housing, guaranteed about $2 trillion in home loans and provided billions more through the tax code, yet more than half a million people in this country were homeless on a single night in 2019. Housing assistance is scattered across 20 different federal entities that administer 160 housing assistance programs and activities, creating confusion and significant headaches for those seeking help. This dysfunctional housing system does not effectively serve those in need. Congress can and must do better. This sprawling, fractured system is the result of more than 80 years of federal efforts to address shifting housing goals. These changing priorities and goals, unfortunately, have resulted in a system that fails in achieving its goals, while creating duplication and waste.

It is time to examine these programs closely with an eye toward streamlining some duplicative programs under one roof. That way, the millions of Americans who need these services can find and actually use them.

Streamlined programs and fewer bureaucrats would mean more direct assistance to those in need and could lead to lower administrative costs, including expensive government salaries. It would also take an important first step toward fixing or consolidating underperforming programs. The savings realized from simplifying programs could then go toward helping families obtain the housing they so desperately need.