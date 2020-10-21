Supreme Court vote tears at Judiciary Committee relationships

The Senate’s escalating partisan tug-of-war over judicial confirmations has frayed relationships in the chamber for decades, but Thursday’s committee vote on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett threatens to sever the rope.

The vote is expected to unfold as it did for previous judicial nominees in the President Donald Trump era. Democrats alone don’t have the votes to stop Republicans from advancing Barrett’s nomination to the floor, or the final confirmation vote slated for Monday.

But committee Democrats have leveled unusually sharp and personal criticism at Republicans this time. Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal accused committee Republicans of a violation of the Senate’s most important unwritten rule: Keeping your word.

Republicans said they blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee for nine months ahead of a presidential election four years ago to let voters have a say in who should fill the vacancy, but now have rushed the process for a vote on Barrett just days ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“You are breaking that word,” Blumenthal said during last week’s committee meeting. “And with all the rhetoric about precedent and history, and everything else, and about the wrong direction the Senate is going, in essence you’re taking another step in that direction.”