Senate Democrats keep focus on Supreme Court case on Obamacare

A group of Senate Democrats is calling on the Trump administration to withdraw its support from a lawsuit challenging the 2010 health care law, even as the likely confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court threatens their case.

The 20 Democrats, led by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and including vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris of California, wrote to the Justice Department on Wednesday to urge the administration to back off its decision not to defend the health law, commonly known as the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, in a legal challenge the Supreme Court is set to hear next month.

“Destroying this progress and ripping away critical protections is cruel on its face,” they wrote. “Looking to do so in the midst of a nearly unprecedented public health emergency — a coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic that has claimed over 220,000 American lives and infected over 8 million people — is especially unconscionable.”

The Trump administration is supporting the lawsuit California v. Texas, which was brought by several Republican state officials arguing the 2010 health care law is invalid after Republicans zeroed out the penalty for people who do not have health insurance in the 2017 tax overhaul. The states base their argument by saying the federal government is no longer receiving income from the tax penalty, a key facet of Chief Justice John G. Robert’s argument in the NFIB v. Sebelius case that upheld the law in 2012.

Democrats made the lawsuit a focal point of Senate hearings last week on Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court. Barrett, whose nomination is expected to be confirmed by the Senate on Monday, suggested the individual mandate may be severable from the rest of the law, but did not explain how she would approach or rule if she is seated on the court by the Nov. 10 oral arguments for the case.