Optimism returns to coronavirus relief package negotiations

The Trump administration is hoping for “breakthroughs” in negotiations on a COVID-19 aid package within 48 hours, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Wednesday.

Meadows said Speaker Nancy Pelosi so far hasn’t been willing to compromise. “But we’re hopeful that in the next 48 hours or so that there’ll be some breakthroughs where she actually starts negotiating,” he told Salem Radio host Hugh Hewitt. “She hasn’t really been negotiating.”

Pelosi has likewise struck an increasingly optimistic tone about reaching a bipartisan deal that could deliver a new round of pandemic relief after months of stalemate.

“I'm pretty happy,” the California Democrat told MSNBC. “I think we have a prospect for an agreement.”

Pelosi said she was aiming to get a deal passed before Election Day, but acknowledged that Senate Republicans could disrupt that plan.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republicans Tuesday he advised the White House not to cut any deal on large-scale relief until after the Nov. 3 election, according to several reports.