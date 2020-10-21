In Michigan district, Trump factor could turn seat over to Democrats

For Hillary Scholten to become the first Democrat in more than 40 years and the first woman to represent Grand Rapids, Michigan, in Congress, she needs voters to act like Jeff Timmer.

A lifelong Republican, Timmer is willing to ignore policy differences — like on abortion — to focus on what matters most to him: defeating President Donald Trump and anyone who defends him.

“I’m not interested in supporting Republicans who are going to perpetuate Trumpism because that’s not conservatism. It’s not Republicanism, and it’s not American,” said the former chairman of the Michigan GOP, whose front lawn sports a Scholten sign. “It is the first time in my life that I have ever supported a Democrat for Congress.”

Timmer’s story is an echo of Scholten’s own. She says she “did not know a Democrat until I was a senior in high school,” a story she says is repeating itself across Michigan’s increasingly young and well-educated 3rd District currently represented by retiring GOP defector Justin Amash.

“I have seen this community shift, like I have, from a deeply conservative, traditionally Republican, faith-based community to one that still holds very dearly to its faith but is realizing that our morals — our values — have a different political home,” Scholten said. “I hear from voters every single day about how they feel politically homeless and they didn’t leave the Republican Party — the Republican Party left them.”