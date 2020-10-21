Republicans on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee complained Wednesday that Amtrak has become a centerpiece of former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, and they want to know if the taxpayer-funded rail service is giving the Democrat special treatment.

In a letter to Amtrak President and Chief Executive Officer William Flynn, Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., the ranking member of the Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Subcommittee, asked whether Biden -- whose penchant for riding Amtrak to and from his home in Delaware each day -during his decades in the Senate was well known -- drained resources from the struggling passenger rail service when he used an Amtrak charter train on a campaign trip through Pennsylvania and Ohio after the first presidential debate.

Their letter follows complaints by Democrats that President Donald Trump violated the Hatch Act by holding campaign events and parts of the Republican National Convention at the White House.

“Anyone can charter a train with Amtrak,” the Biden campaign responded. “Last time we checked, no one can charter the White House South Lawn for a political convention.”

Pandemic

Amtrak received roughly $2 billion in subsidies per year before the 2020 coronavirus pandemic drove down passenger traffic by up to 97 percent. The company received an additional $1 billion in a roughly $2 trillion coronavirus spending bill passed in March and has asked for $4.9 billion in funding for fiscal 2021 to make up for the steep decline in ridership.