Biden’s committee days bode well for how he would govern

As Republican senior professional staff on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under the late Sen. Richard Lugar, we lived through six years of near daily interaction with Sen. Joe Biden and his staff. From 2003 through 2006, Lugar was chairman, while Biden was ranking member. They flipped roles in 2007 when Democrats won control of the Senate. Despite major policy differences between Lugar and Biden and the typical rivalry between their staffs, there never was a moment when we doubted that Biden’s main objective as an elected official was the well-being of the United States.

As any committee staffer can attest, the relationship between a chair and ranking member of a committee is like an arranged marriage. You don’t choose your partner, but you are attached at the elbow through hundreds of hours of hearings and meetings. If your partner is unrelentingly partisan, day-to-day operations of the committee can become a grind with almost every decision, from hearing topics to the division of office space, subject to contention and resentment.

The two senators worked closely together, but this comity was not based on a chummy friendship. While they respected each other, they had very different personalities and traveled in different Senate circles. Lugar was closer to other Democratic partners philosophically (Sam Nunn) and temperamentally (Pat Leahy). Lugar and Biden also had different priorities. Biden usually was more interested in regional geopolitics, diplomatic negotiations and conflict resolution than Lugar was. Lugar was more focused on the building blocks of American economic and political power — alliances, trade agreements, arms treaties and diplomatic capacity.

But the partnership flourished because Biden and Lugar had a common vision of how the two parties should overcome their differences. This came down to triaging decisions into those that could be made jointly, those that required a negotiated compromise and those where disagreements were too sharp to do anything but go to our corners and come out fighting under the committee rules. Neither side gave away prerogatives. But both were under orders from the top to find compromise wherever possible.

We did have fights. The most notable was over the 2005 nomination of John Bolton to be U.N. ambassador. But even in this case, in which the two sides resembled rival litigants in a court battle, nobody lied to one another or violated committee rules. The Biden and Lugar counsels were scrupulous in jointly presenting witness interviews and other evidence to the committee. This allowed the committee to operate from a common set of facts, even if the interpretation of those facts was sharply in dispute.