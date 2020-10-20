The mock bravery of the Senate Eye Roll Club

Over the weekend, Axios breathlessly reported, “President Trump’s team is telling him ahead of Thursday’s final debate: Stop interrupting Joe Biden. And try to be more likable.” In similar fashion, Trump aide Jason Miller told Fox News Sunday that the president would give Biden “a little more room to explain himself” during the upcoming debate.

The naive innocence of these sentiments is touching. This is politics as imagined by Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm or other gooey children’s book heroines. Imagine the sheltered upbringing needed to believe that Donald J. Trump will ever change.

At 74 years of age, facing the last debate of his “upward failure” political career, Trump is somehow expected by his browbeaten aides to suddenly become “likable.” And this miraculous transformation would be achieved without any debate preparation beyond his usual vitriolic rants at super-spreader rallies.

Imperiled Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn offered a more realistic — albeit highly cynical — assessment of Trump late last week in an endorsement interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Comparing Trump to a wayward husband, Cornyn noted that “a lot of women … get married and think they’re going to change their spouse, and that doesn’t usually work out very well.” Free advice to Cornyn: Marital examples may not be politically wise when describing a thrice-wed president.