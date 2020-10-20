Supreme Court order on Pennsylvania ballots gives glimpse into future of voting cases

The Supreme Court might have stayed out of Pennsylvania’s plans for counting November’s ballots amid a pandemic for now, but the conservative justices sent a signal late Monday that the high court might not be so hands-off in the future.

In two orders, the justices deadlocked, 4-4, on a request from Republicans to undo a Pennsylvania state court decision that requires state officials to count mail-in ballots received up to three days after Election Day on Nov. 3, even if the ballots lack a postmark.

That tie meant the state court’s decision stays in place, an outcome from the shorthanded court that wasn’t necessarily unexpected. Each order was only one dry paragraph with no explanation for the decisions.

But election law experts see plenty of foreshadowing in the action ahead of an expected ideological shift at the Supreme Court — that the justices soon could get more involved in state-based voting rights protections across the country.

“State constitutions were a strong protector of the constitutional right to vote. That could be undermined if the Court goes down this path,” Joshua Douglas, an election law and voting rights professor at the University of Kentucky, tweeted Monday night. “So while today’s 4-4 ruling dodges a bullet for now, that bullet is coming very soon.”