PPP plan falls short in Senate as hope for COVID-19 aid wanes

Amid ongoing COVID-19 economic aid negotiations and the approaching election, the Senate effectively shot down on Tuesday a standalone proposal to authorize a second round of forgivable loans to small businesses.

Republicans were unified in their effort to push forward the measure in a test vote. While Democrats support the Paycheck Protection Program, they voted to “table” the measure Tuesday, because it wasn’t included as part of a larger economic proposal. The vote didn't directly kill the measure, but it displayed the proposal didn't have the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

The proposal would have given the Small Business Administration $258 billion for a second round of forgivable loans to coronavirus-affilicted small businesses through the PPP.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., accused Democrats, who passed a $3.4 trillion stimulus package out of the House in May and a $2.2 trillion package earlier this month, of playing politics with the PPP.

“The Democratic leaders have spent months holding out for a long far-left wish list of non-COVID related priorities and restricting additional aid until they get it. All or nothing. All or nothing — that’s been their position,” McConnell said from the floor. “There’s no reason the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program should wait another single day.”