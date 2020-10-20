The cruise industry, shut out of federal COVID-19 aid and ordered not to sail through Oct. 31, is now the subject of even more scrutiny: A Democratic lawmaker wants to know if the Trump administration intervened in a decision on when cruise ships can safely resume sailing.

In an Oct. 13 letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., questioned whether the White House weighed in on the CDC’s decision to extend the no-sail order to Oct. 31. Press reports say the CDC wanted to extend the order through Feb. 15, 2021, but backed off after White House involvement.

“I am worried about impairments to the independence of the CDC’s science-based and unbiased public health advice based on reported interference from the White House and political leadership in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as well as pressure from the cruise line industry,” wrote Maloney, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation.

Maloney was referring to reports by The New York Times and Axios that President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force decided to shorten the extension of the no-sail order at a meeting on Sept. 29 after input from the cruise line industry. On Sept. 30, it extended it for one month, to Oct. 31. The largest cruise lines had already agreed to suspend operations through that date.

Cruises became synonymous in the early days of the pandemic with the spread of the virus in tightly packed spaces. Images of first the Diamond Princess, with 712 infected and nine dead in February, then the Grand Princess, held off Oakland, California, with 78 passengers positive for the virus, became public relations nightmares for an industry that claims to generate more than $150 billion in worldwide economic activity and support 2 million jobs.