The devastating effects of the pandemic in nursing homes, where residents make up about 1 percent of the national population but 40 percent of COVID-19 deaths, is leading advocates to push Congress for more money and longer-term changes.

The American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living, which lobbies for long-term care facilities, is pressing Congress to add another $100 billion to a $175 billion emergency provider fund created in a March law, with specific earmarks for long-term care.

The group also has asked for additional testing aid and priority on vaccine distribution. The Trump administration announced Friday that it plans to set aside vaccines for the industry, which CVS and Walgreens would deliver.

Nursing home groups also are calling on Congress to provide additional aid by further boosting the federal matching rate for Medicaid. Medicaid covers nearly two-thirds of nursing home patients, and many say pay rates are well below costs.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are negotiating another relief package. While the Democrats’ bill includes another $125 billion infusion for the emergency fund, the details of any potential deal are still in flux.