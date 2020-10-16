For states, FDA’s compounding memo is all stick, no carrot

Thousands of patients throughout Virginia’s 9th District and across the country rely on customized medications prepared through a process known as compounding because manufactured drugs are unable to meet their specific need. Pharmacists with the skills and equipment necessary to compound drugs do not work in every corner drugstore; they are specialists, sometimes serving large geographic areas.

Unfortunately, recent actions by the Food and Drug Administration have cast doubt on the future of patients’ access to these customized medications.

When Congress added Section 503A to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act in 1997, it directed the Food and Drug Administration to come to an agreement with the states — a memorandum of understanding, or MOU — to help “address … the distribution of inordinate amounts of compounded drug products interstate.” The MOU would incentivize states to gather data on pharmacies shipping a large percentage of compounded preparations out of state, so the FDA could properly inspect and document patient safety in those pharmacies.

The legislation offered states a carrot and a stick. They could sign the MOU and agree to report to the FDA those pharmacies that shipped more than 50 percent of their compounded products out of state (the carrot). If they did not sign, in-state pharmacies would be limited to shipping no more than 5 percent of prescriptions out of state (the stick).

Congress’ well-documented expectation was that the FDA would structure the MOU in a way that would entice states to take the carrot. Such an administrative regime could support the agency’s safety monitoring practices while allowing state boards of pharmacy, which are funded and regulated by state legislatures, to retain autonomy.