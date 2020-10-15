Trump says he’s close to 300 judicial confirmations. That’s not quite right

The Senate floor is dark until Oct. 19, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to continue his push to confirm judges when lawmakers return as the chamber awaits one of the most consequential picks in President Donald Trump’s tenure: Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

The pipeline of judicial confirmations has flowed steadily across the Senate floor, even though the chamber’s legislative business has largely stagnated. In the next few weeks, the chamber is expected to vote on confirmation of five U.S. District Court nominees and perhaps at least one more before Election Day — Barrett.

The president has appealed to GOP voters by doting on his record of getting conservative judges on federal benches across the United States. Trump claimed at the first presidential debate in Cleveland that “by the end of the first term I will have approximately 300 federal judges and court of appeals judges, 300, and hopefully three great Supreme Court judges — justices.”

McConnell’s blockade of President Barack Obama’s judicial nominees from 2015 through 2016 and the demise of the 60-vote filibuster for nominees has enabled the majority leader to fill most vacancies at will.

But Trump’s boast of 300 judges requires creative math and norm-busting calculations. During Trump’s term, the Senate has confirmed 218 judges to lifetime appointments as of Sept. 30, and there are currently 35 people nominated to fill court vacancies for lifetime appointments.