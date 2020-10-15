Democrats won’t sacrifice your health and safety for corporate profits

President Donald Trump has turned his back on Americans, delaying and at times walking away from negotiations to send much needed pandemic relief to our families, communities and businesses.

There are several important, and necessary, pieces to this package — direct stimulus payments, unemployment assistance, aid for local and state governments and the front-line workers they employ, safe child care for working parents, and funding to keep millions at work at airlines and other industries.

There is one piece of the negotiations that Republicans want to include that most Americans do not need or want — corporate immunity from coronavirus-related lawsuits, not just during the pandemic, but through 2024.

This immunity would shield all companies from any responsibility should their workers, and even customers, contract COVID-19 because those businesses failed to take preventative measures. Many customer-facing businesses have made great efforts to protect the public and staff from the virus. From plexiglass shields to spacing between tables, from capacity limits to free personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer, businesses are going the extra mile to protect their employees and others. Imagine what some of these companies would do if they knew they would never be held accountable.

We must stand up against this push for blanket corporate immunity and instead ensure that we protect everyone’s private right to action. A worker who becomes critically ill after being forced to work in unsafe conditions, a single mom who is denied COVID-19 testing and treatment, a small-business owner improperly denied a recovery loan to stay afloat, and an airline employee whose hours have been unilaterally cut all deserve their day in court. Earlier this year, I introduced the COVID Accountability and Justice Act to ensure that these individuals have access to justice and that people who take illegal advantage of the pandemic are held accountable.