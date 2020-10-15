Analysts: Biden tax plans will raise less money, hit rich harder

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s tax proposals always were going to hit the wealthy the hardest. But revisions in recent months have shifted more of the burden onto the top 1 percent of income-earning households, according to new analyses from tax experts.

At the same time, estimates of the amount of new revenues raised by Biden proposals are declining because of the lagging economy and the possibility that a President Biden would have to delay his tax plans for a year until the economy gets on more solid footing.

While there are differences in the analyses of the two think tanks, the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center and the American Enterprise Institute, they both found that Biden’s proposals would generate “large net tax increases,” said Mark Mazur, TPC’s director.

“And both sets of estimates show those tax increases are largely borne by high-income households,” he said.

Biden’s plans would raise about $2.36 trillion over a decade, according to the new TPC figures; that’s down from $4 trillion in an analysis the group released in March. The AEI study found that Biden’s tax proposals would raise $2.86 trillion, down from nearly $3.85 trillion in the group’s earlier analysis.