Standoff over GOP ballot drop boxes hits House races in California

Both parties in California are in a standoff over the state GOP’s decision to place ballot drop boxes in some of the most competitive House districts, with Democrats accusing Republicans of breaking the law.

“My opponent and the GOP are clearly engaging in heinous and illegal acts of election fraud,” freshman Democrat Harley Rouda told reporters Wednesday. Rouda faces Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel in the 48th District along the Orange County coast.

The state GOP has reportedly placed 50 boxes labeled as “official” drop boxes for ballots, which have been mailed to California voters ahead of the November election. Republicans say this practice complies with state law that allows for a third party to collect ballots, also known as ballot harvesting. But Democrats, including top state officials, say the move violates state law, which stipulates that voters must acknowledge who specifically is handling their ballots and that ballot drop boxes must be administered by county election officials.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Attorney General Xavier Becerra issued a cease-and-desist letter Monday to the state and county-level Republican parties, giving them until Thursday to remove the drop boxes.

Hector Barajas, a spokesman for the state GOP, told NPR on Tuesday that the boxes will remain in place, though the “official” label would be removed from some of them.