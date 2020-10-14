Democrats again hammer on health care in third day of Amy Coney Barrett’s hearings

Democrats zeroed in on key issues surrounding health care in the third day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination hearing Wednesday, as Republicans argued members of the other party have overblown their criticisms of a qualified judge.

Barrett, who President Donald Trump nominated to her current post on the Seventh Circuit, would replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal legal icon.

Illinois Democratic Sen. Richard J. Durbin said there’s an “orange cloud” over her nomination because of Trump’s stated goal of overturning the ACA and selecting Supreme Court justices who would do so.

The current ACA case before the court bears a resemblance to previous Supreme Court cases where Barrett criticized the majority opinion’s reasoning. But it hinges largely on the legal concept of "severability," or whether a smaller part of the law that is found unconstitutional can be wiped out while leaving the rest of the law intact.

Trump and the challengers say that the individual mandate is such a central provision to the whole 2010 law that if the Supreme Court finds it unconstitutional, that in turn means the remainder of the 2,000-page law “must also fall.”