Amy Coney Barrett evades answers on hot-button political issues at Supreme Court hearing

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee rarely strayed from their focus on what Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court would mean for health care and abortion — although it became clear they wouldn’t get many illuminating answers from her anyway.

The Democrats’ strategy in the hearing, mainly aimed at voters in the ongoing presidential and Senate races, meant that Barrett’s views on a swath of legal issues went unexamined or unchallenged during the most widely watched part of the confirmation process.

There were a few quick questions Tuesday about her views on immigration policy, but none on major executive actions about so-called Dreamers, who immigrated to the country illegally as children. That issue has reached the high court twice in the past four years and could again in the next presidential administration no matter who is elected.

When New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker asked if Barrett thought it was wrong to separate children from parents to deter immigrants from coming to the United States, she replied: “That’s been a matter of policy debate and obviously that’s a matter of hot political debate in which I can’t express a view or be drawn into as a judge.”

When Booker asked again, she said: “I’m not expressing assent or dissent with the morality of that position; I just can’t be drawn into a debate about the administration’s immigration policy.”