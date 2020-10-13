An average voter might not listen to a campaign volunteer calling to say that this is the most important election of their lifetime. Voters have heard that line before. But that voter might be more inclined to listen to that same message, and actually vote, if they hear it from a friend who isn’t usually involved in politics.

That’s the theory behind Vote Tripling, an organization working to boost Democratic turnout. Robert Reynolds, a behavioral scientist, founded the group after President Donald Trump’s election in 2016.

This year, Vote Tripling is teaming up with 10 Democratic Senate campaigns, including those of incumbents Tina Smith of Minnesota and Doug Jones of Alabama; 13 state parties, including Colorado and Florida; a handful of House campaigns; and several national groups, including Voto Latino and Swing Left.

“This organization recognizes that oftentimes, the best people to talk to undecided/infrequent voters are their friends and loved ones,” Smith campaign spokeswoman Jennah Rivera said in a statement to CQ Roll Call.

The goal is to get voters to encourage three of their friends to vote as well. Reynolds acknowledges this “friend-to-friend” relational organizing isn’t new. But he said his group addresses a “gaping hole” in Democratic turnout efforts: Most “friend-to-friend” organizing has been centered on campaign volunteers.