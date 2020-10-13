Expiring breaks for brewers, airlines driving tax extenders push

Lawmakers have not renewed the collection of disparate tax breaks known as “extenders” on time since the 1990s.

But the pandemic-driven economic collapse, along with big-time political support on both sides of the aisle for industries ranging from craft breweries to airlines, is driving potentially timely completion of an extenders package after the elections.

Thirty-three tax breaks got a two-year extension, retroactive to the start of 2019, in a spending bill enacted last December. A handful more were added in March as part of a big coronavirus relief package; the shaky economic recovery means those provisions are likely to be revisited as well.

Typically, lawmakers don’t trip over themselves to renew the extenders on time because average taxpayers won’t be affected by their expiration until filing season the following year. If a provision expires on Dec. 31, 2020, taxpayers usually can still claim the break on their tax returns due April 15, 2021. It’s not until the following tax season that extenders’ absence starts to pinch.

