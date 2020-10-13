Election issues loom large in Senate questioning of Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court seat
Barrett spent much of the morning dodging questions on abortion, health care and gun rights
Health care and abortion dominated the Senate Judiciary Committee’s nomination hearing Tuesday for Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s third pick for the Supreme Court, as senators jockeyed to score political points in the weeks before Election Day.
Barrett, whose nomination to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is expected to come to the Senate floor for a vote later this month, spent much of the morning dodging questions on contentious issues like gun rights and racial discrimination.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the panel, asked Barrett whether she agreed with former Justice Antonin Scalia that the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade establishing a constitutional right to abortion was wrongly decided and should be overruled. Barrett, who once clerked for Scalia, said she wanted to be forthright and answer questions, but repeatedly declined to do so for Feinstein’s question.
Barrett said she would not grade precedents or weigh in on an area where there is active litigation that might be before the Supreme Court.
“It would actually be wrong and a violation of the canons for me to do that as a sitting judge,” Barrett said. “So if I express a view on a precedent one way or another, whether I say I love it or hate it, it signals to litigants that I might tilt one way or another in a pending case.”
Feinstein said Barrett's response makes it difficult for her to support her confirmation.
“Because this is a very important case, and it affects a lot of people, millions and millions of women. And you could be a very important vote,” Feinstein said.
Barrett sat before the panel for the first of two days of questioning by lawmakers with just a pen and blank pad of paper on the otherwise bare witness table. She spoke and answered questions without notes or reference material, and without taking many notes.
About two hours into the hearing, Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn asked Barrett to hold up the materials she had been using to answer questions from the committee, noting the binders and piles of materials senators had in front of them. She held up the blank pad of paper, with just the Senate letterhead at the top, smiling.
“That’s impressive,” Cornyn said.
This drew contrast to current Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in 2018, during which he took copious notes with black permanent marker, circling and underlying and crossing out his own notations. His papers blanketed the witness table.
A small wooden table was set up next to Barrett, housing Purell hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, tissues and napkins, a sign of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has punctuated the proceedings.
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2, joined the hearing in person. He sent out a letter from his personal doctor in North Carolina that asserted that he met the CDC criteria for ending isolation. It did not say that Tillis had tested negative for the virus.
Health care in focus
Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., brought up his own tough reelection fight against a well-funded challenger in an opening speech that mostly focused on the effect of the Affordable Care Act on South Carolina.
At one point, Graham referenced the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision, which found that the First Amendment’s free speech rights meant the government could not limit corporations from spending money on elections.
“I don’t know what’s going on out there, but I can tell you there’s a lot of money being raised in this campaign,” he said. “I'd like to know where the hell some of it’s coming from.”
Democrats, meanwhile, stuck largely to core issues like abortion and the Affordable Care Act, on which the Supreme Court will hear arguments Nov. 10.
“There’s a mystery among my colleagues about what a Justice Barrett would do in the Supreme Court as it takes up the latest attack on the ACA,” said Vermont Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, who appeared remotely. “President Trump has made it crystal clear: He’s promised his nominees would overturn the ACA, because it’s even in the official Republican Party platform.”
Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, argued Democrats have overblown Barrett’s criticism of the previous Supreme Court case that upheld the 2010 health care law.
“Apparently having technical concerns with Chief Justice Roberts’ legal reasoning in the Obamacare decision disqualifies her,” Grassley said. “Democrats are painting the judge as heartless and on a mission to scrap the health care law. Frankly that’s absurd.”
Barrett also deferred on a question of whether the president has constitutional authority to delay the election. She said she had not had a discussion with the administration about that or any other case.
“I have had no conversation with the president or any of his staff on how I might rule in that case,” Barrett said.
Barrett did give a few hints about how she might approach the court, though. She said she would only look at the legislative history of a statute if other options had been exhausted, regards herself as an originalist, and considers Scalia a model.
“I want to be careful to say that if I’m confirmed, you would not be getting Justice Scalia; you would be getting Justice Barrett.”
Todd Ruger contributed to this report.