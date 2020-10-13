Election issues loom large in Senate questioning of Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court seat

Health care and abortion dominated the Senate Judiciary Committee’s nomination hearing Tuesday for Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s third pick for the Supreme Court, as senators jockeyed to score political points in the weeks before Election Day.

Barrett, whose nomination to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is expected to come to the Senate floor for a vote later this month, spent much of the morning dodging questions on contentious issues like gun rights and racial discrimination.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the panel, asked Barrett whether she agreed with former Justice Antonin Scalia that the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade establishing a constitutional right to abortion was wrongly decided and should be overruled. Barrett, who once clerked for Scalia, said she wanted to be forthright and answer questions, but repeatedly declined to do so for Feinstein’s question.

Barrett said she would not grade precedents or weigh in on an area where there is active litigation that might be before the Supreme Court.

“It would actually be wrong and a violation of the canons for me to do that as a sitting judge,” Barrett said. “So if I express a view on a precedent one way or another, whether I say I love it or hate it, it signals to litigants that I might tilt one way or another in a pending case.”