Bill Johnson seeks top GOP slot on House Budget panel

Rep. Bill Johnson of Ohio is officially in the running to succeed Steve Womack of Arkansas as the top Republican on the House Budget Committee in the 117th Congress.

Johnson, an Air Force veteran and former information technology business executive first elected in 2010, currently serves in the unofficial position of “vice ranking member” on the Budget Committee.

Johnson said in a statement that he’s talked with Womack about taking over the ranking member position — or chairmanship, if Republicans retake the House. Johnson claimed he’s secured support from Womack as well as other “influential House Republicans.”

“I do plan to make my case to House Republican Leadership and our Steering Committee to be the next top Republican on the Budget Committee in January,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson could have some competition for the slot, however, as Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri isn’t ruling out a bid. Smith is next in seniority on the panel after Johnson.