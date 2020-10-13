Amy Coney Barrett shies from her mentor’s positions in Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett told the country that her approach to the law mirrored that of late conservative legal idol Justice Antonin Scalia, but she had a different message at her confirmation hearing Tuesday when confronted with his past opinions on abortion, health care and more.

“If I were confirmed, you would be getting Justice Barrett, not Justice Scalia,” she told the Senate Judiciary Committee under questioning from California Democrat Dianne Feinstein about LGBT rights. “So I don’t think that anybody should assume that just because Justice Scalia decided a certain way that I would too.”

Barrett also did not detail how or in what cases that shared legal approach would lead to a different conclusion than Scalia’s, in exchanges that showed how Supreme Court nominees can avoid saying much and still sail through the Senate’s confirmation process.

President Donald Trump’s appointee clerked for Scalia, and said at the Rose Garden ceremony announcing her pick that his judicial philosophy was hers too. It is centered on the straightforward idea that “a judge must apply the law as written,” though she warned the committee that the approach is “not a mechanical exercise.”

But over and over on major topics, Barrett told the committee that different judges can use the approach and arrive at different conclusions. Democrats weren’t buying it, while Republicans gave no whiff that they doubted the solidly conservative pick.