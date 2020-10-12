Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to keep her caucus together as she holds out for a better coronavirus relief package than the Trump administration’s latest $1.8 trillion proposal, but some Democrats are growing impatient as the window to enact a law before the Nov. 3 election closes.

“We’re in a place that we should be able to cut a deal,” Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., told CQ Roll Call in an interview.

Khanna said Democrats should be able to accept most of what’s in the $1.8 trillion offer Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made to Pelosi on Friday because it provides at least some relief in all the key areas they have been pushing. The offer includes $300 billion for state and local governments, $400 per week in federal unemployment benefits into January, $60 billion for rental and mortgage assistance, $28 billion in student loan relief and $15 billion in food assistance.

“We have a moral obligation to do something,” Khanna, a leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said. “We are the party that stands for the working poor.”

Pelosi, however, is still unhappy with the administration’s offer on state and local aid and unemployment assistance, as well as other aspects of the $1.8 trillion proposal. She's been pushing provisions from Democrats' $2.2 trillion bill the House passed Oct. 1.