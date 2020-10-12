Senate Judiciary members sharply criticized each other during the opening day Monday of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who now faces a long day of questions on her legal views and previous judicial decisions.

With 10 minutes each to make a statement on President Donald Trump’s consequential pick who would further solidify the Supreme Court’s conservative tilt, Democrats and Republicans firmly established their main strategies for a week of hearings that appeared poised to collapse into partisan sniping.

Democrats used their time to focus relentlessly on the policy implications of Barrett’s appointment, particularly the potential for the Supreme Court to wipe out the 2010 health care law in a case backed by the Trump administration and set for argument Nov. 10.

And Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham and other Republicans criticized Democrats for focusing not on Barrett’s qualifications, but on the decisions they fear she might vote to deliver.

At times, both sides got unusually personal.