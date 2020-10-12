How to ensure a smooth Election 2020? Be informed and be patient

As the president and president-elect of the National Association of Secretaries of States, as well as our states’ chief election official and members of different parties, we are calling on Americans to learn more about the election processes in their states and to have patience when waiting for final, certified election results.

There are a few vital things to know to ensure a successful voting experience.

First, there is a chief election official in each state who oversees how the election is administered. While 40 secretaries of state across the country serve as their state’s chief election official, the other 10 states, Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories are run by a board of elections or a similar structure. You can easily find your election official on NASS’s nonpartisan website, CanIVote.org. This site also has information on registering to vote, finding your polling place and more.

Second, if you plan on voting by mail, be sure to carefully follow all instructions provided by your election jurisdiction and send your mail ballot back as soon as possible so it will arrive on time. It is important to note, many state and local jurisdictions have mail ballot tracking functions online, and voters are encouraged to use these features to provide assurance on the whereabouts of their ballots.

Voters should also be aware that the timelines and methods for processing ballots vary by state. For instance, some states allow election officials to begin some form of processing mail ballots prior to Election Day, while others may have to wait until after the polls close on election night. Processing simply means officials are opening the envelopes, checking signatures to ensure they match what is on file, separating ballots from envelopes and in some cases scanning ballots. However, no state will release the results of mail ballot counting until after the polls close on election night.