White House sweetens pandemic aid, but gaps remain with Democrats

The Trump administration moved closer to Democrats in coronavirus aid talks Friday, saying it was prepared to accept up to $2 trillion in new relief.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin offered $1.8 trillion to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., but the Trump administration is willing to go higher so long as the top line remains "below $2 trillion," White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah told reporters Friday.

The revised package would exceed a $1.62 trillion offer that Mnuchin presented to Pelosi last week. It still falls short of the $2.2 trillion aid package the Democrat-controlled House passed in a mostly party-line vote last week before adjourning for a monthlong recess.

At between $1.8 trillion and $2 trillion, the offer would mark a policy reversal for President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday called off negotiations on a broad pandemic relief package until after the Nov. 3 election. The stock market dipped after that decision and both parties have faced political pressure to reach a deal.

Trump himself suggested a bigger package was coming, tweeting early Friday that "Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big!”