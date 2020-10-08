Supreme Court confirmation hearing starts under 2020 cloud

The Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett starts Monday amid a very 2020 backdrop: Beset by COVID-19, sharply divided along political lines, conducted with the help of remote videoconferencing, with sweeping policies on health care, abortion and more hanging in the balance.

Senate Republicans will press to swiftly confirm the 48-year-old federal appeals court judge and former law professor before the Nov. 3 presidential election. That would establish a 6-3 majority for the court’s conservative wing and solidify that tilt for what could be decades.

President Donald Trump has urged the Senate to make it a priority over another coronavirus relief bill, even as he is isolated in the White House and off the campaign trail after his hospitalization for COVID-19, which he might have contracted at a Rose Garden announcement for Barrett’s nomination on Sept. 26.

“It will be fast and easy!” Trump tweeted about Barrett’s confirmation. It was in response to an author’s suggestion that the Barrett confirmation battle would be “bloody” because Barrett would “help pick the next president”— an allusion to the president’s apparent plan to have Barrett on the bench in time to rule on any contested election.

Two Senate Judiciary Committee members, Republicans Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, are expected to appear remotely as they self-isolate because they tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the Barrett announcement event.