Special counsel raps Perdue for political talk on taxpayer dime

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue crossed the line in August when he told a North Carolina audience during an official visit that they could get another four years of a “decider-in-chief” if America votes for President Donald Trump, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said Thursday.

The government watchdog said Perdue’s comments at the Aug. 24 event in Mills River, N.C., violated the Hatch Act, but that there will be no disciplinary action if he quickly reimburses the U.S. Treasury for travel costs paid for by taxpayers. The law generally bars federal employees from engaging in political activities while on duty, but exempts the president and vice president.

The Office of Special Counsel decision comes in response to a complaint filed by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington that Perdue’s comments during the trip with Trump and an adviser to the president, Ivanka Trump, to tout a $1 billion boost to the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program constituted political activity while doing official government work.

The original $3 billion program was established to help farmers and food distributors who lost markets and customers because of COVID-19 supply chain disruptions cut their losses while providing food to food banks and other nonprofits dealing with a surge in demand. Congress provided authority and funding for the program in two COVID-19 relief laws.

CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder welcomed the reprimand of Perdue.