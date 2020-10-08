Photo of the day: Dancin’ Manchin throwback edition

(Scott J. Ferrell/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Ten years ago this week was a real party on the campaign trail. Sen. Joe Manchin III, then governor of West Virginia, took to the dance floor at a senior services center in Morgantown. The Democrat was running for the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd’s seat against Republican nominee John Raese, a race he ended up winning by 10 points, beating back the 2010 GOP wave.

This #throwbackthursday has CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists nostalgic for the election trail. With most of the in-person campaigning shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, your photo team is stuck in D.C. We look forward to bringing readers a look at Senate and House races across the country during future election cycles.