Pelosi: No airline aid bill without broader coronavirus relief package

Speaker Nancy Pelosi quashed talk of a separate bill to mitigate airline industry layoffs without also aiding other industries and households and funding for schools, nationwide COVID-19 testing and more.

"There is no stand-alone bill without a bigger bill," Pelosi said at her weekly press conference Thursday.

Pelosi spoke to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday night about the possibility of an airline aid bill, which has emerged as the main area of bipartisan agreement after President Donald Trump called off talks on a broader COVID-19 relief package earlier this week.

“The comment that I made to the administration last night is that we’re happy to review what that stand-alone bill would look like as part of a bigger bill if there is a bigger bill,” she said.

Pelosi said she is willing to move airline aid separately but only if there's "a guarantee" that there will also be a larger package containing aid for state and local governments, schools, testing and contact tracing, as well as unemployment assistance and workplace safety regulations.