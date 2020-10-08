Health care rates for 2021 stable, but 2022 may bring challenges

A drop in health care costs is projected to keep insurance rates low in 2021, but long-term worries about the COVID-19 pandemic are raising concerns about potential spikes in future years.

Final rate increases in the individual market are under 5 percent in places like Idaho, the District of Columbia and Minnesota. Several states, including Hawaii and Oregon, are even expecting price drops.

The absence of headline-grabbing premium hikes removes one political hazard for President Donald Trump in an election year already fraught with health care battles, from the pandemic, prescription drug prices and surprise medical bills to Nov. 10 Supreme Court arguments over the 2010 health care law.

In the closing days of the 2016 campaign, Trump repeatedly criticized newly announced double-digit premium increases for voters who got insurance through the federal HealthCare.gov website, especially in battleground states such as Arizona, Florida and Pennsylvania.

“You’re going to have such great health care at a tiny fraction of the cost, and it’s going to be so easy,” Trump said at an October 2016 rally in Florida.