There are certain jobs in America that should be filled by someone who can take the heat. It shouldn’t be controversial to suggest that the Defense secretary, with the authority to send Americans into combat and control over a $700 billion budget of taxpayer funds, is one of them.

Yet over the past four months, Mark T. Esper, who has been in the job since July 2019, has been virtually AWOL when it comes to interacting with the press.

Best I can tell, Esper last fielded questions in the Pentagon briefing room on June 3, just days after he and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, accompanied President Donald Trump on his now-infamous jaunt across Lafayette Square for a photo op in the midst of protests in Washington.

At that briefing, Esper enraged his famously mercurial boss — and set Washington buzzing about the potential for another fired Cabinet member — when he said the administration did not need to invoke the Insurrection Act and use the military to quell the protests, as Trump reportedly wanted.

Since then, Esper has taken on-the-record questions from journalists exactly twice, according to Pentagon transcripts. On July 22, he engaged reporters who traveled with him to Whiteman Air Force Base. But when a reporter asked about federal security personnel wearing military-style uniforms during protests in Portland, Oregon, Esper insisted on sticking to his preferred topic, the Missouri installation’s fleet of B-2 bombers.