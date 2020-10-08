Barrett, with Scalia as model, may be a moderate on regulation

Nothing seems likely to deter Senate Republicans from confirming 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court — not next month’s elections, not three senators in quarantine, and not her relatively blank record on legal principles that underpin the administrative state.

Barrett’s confirmation hearings, scheduled for next week, will probably reveal little about how she would rule on any given case and are expected to focus on controversial issues — abortion, gay marriage, the coming election — rather than the doctrines buttressing the federal regulatory regime.

But Barrett would join a court whose conservatives have signaled a willingness to rethink two bedrocks of administrative law — Chevron deference and the non-delegation doctrine — using legal theories University of Chicago law professor Eric Posner has warned would “eat away at the constitutional foundations of the New Deal system, which is essential for protecting health and safety, the environment and much else.”

Judges invoke Chevron deference when they can't decide what a contested bit of legislation means by accepting a government agency’s reasonable understanding of the text. The non-delegation doctrine says the legislature can't hand over law-making powers to the executive branch, but the court has upheld Congress’s broad allocations of rule-making power to agencies so long as they’re limited by some “intelligible principle.”

Conservative jurists have begun to question the two concepts which, combined, have empowered government agencies by allowing Congress to grant them expansive rule-making discretion and adopting their statutory interpretations in legal disputes.