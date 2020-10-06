President Donald Trump, battling COVID-19 over the weekend, extolled the drugs he has received, including one experimental drug not available to the general public, as “miracles coming down from God.”

The president’s praise of Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment and his apparently improved health will likely drive demand for a drug that remains out of reach for most Americans.

“It is almost certain that the use of the monoclonal antibodies for POTUS' treatment will increase interest in others in receiving the drug, and potentially other promising [monoclonal antibodies],” said Jesse Goodman, a former Food and Drug Administration chief scientist and deputy commissioner, in an email.

“I’m quite sure Regeneron is swamped,” said Alison Bateman-House, a bioethicist and professor at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine.

The unprecedented nature of a president taking an experimental drug poses many ethical and legal questions. The drug has limited data behind it, and has not been approved or even authorized on an emergency basis by the FDA.