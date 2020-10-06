The Heedless Horseman Republicans and their COVID denial

Until now, if you squinted hard enough and ignored any sense of higher principle, you could usually find a dollop of political realism in the cowardly response of congressional Republicans to Donald Trump.

Thus was born a race of GOP legislators who never followed the news about the president. If there was a tweet, they never heard about it. If there was an investigative story, they never read it.

Questioning Republicans in the halls of Congress about Trump’s latest outrage was the equivalent of conducting an interview in Urdu while wearing a mask inside a Hazmat suit.

Their rationale for four years of silence — aside from a few brave figures like former Sen. Jeff Flake and (usually) Mitt Romney — was unreasoning terror. That is, crippling fear of a primary challenge from a Trumpian true believer.

But there is no justification for the self-destructive behavior of many congressional Republicans in the face of COVID-19. It is hard to imagine a 2022 primary challenge against Republicans solely for wearing a mask on an airplane or staying home when they feared they would test positive for the coronavirus.