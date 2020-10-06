Supreme Court hears drug benefits case with wide-ranging impact

The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on state regulation of prescription drug benefit companies in a case with potential impacts for health care across most of the country.

Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Association addresses a 2015 Arkansas law regulating how pharmacy benefit managers pay for generic drugs by blocking PBMs from marking up profits and underpaying pharmacies. The law was aimed at protecting independent pharmacies from abusive pricing practices that can force them out of business.

The law requires PBMs to grant an appeal if a pharmacy can prove the reimbursement rate for a drug is lower than its acquisition cost, and it allows pharmacies to decline to dispense the prescription. The Supreme Court’s decision could affect at least 40 states that regulate PBMs in some form.

At issue is whether the 1974 Employee Retirement Income Security Act, the federal law that regulates self-insured plans, preempts the state’s rate regulation law for PBMs of plans that otherwise fall under ERISA.

Arkansas lost the initial lawsuit filed by the PBM lobbying group Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, as well as subsequent appeals, on the grounds that ERISA and the Medicare Part D drug program preempt the state law. Arkansas appealed the ERISA decision to the high court in 2018.