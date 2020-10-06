Pump breast milk in an airport bathroom? You shouldn’t have to, says Tammy Duckworth

When then-Rep. Tammy Duckworth had her first daughter in 2014, she found herself in a can’t-win position flying back and forth from Illinois to Washington.

She needed to pump her breast milk every three hours to feed Abigail, the baby. But there was no place to do it.

She asked airport officials. How about the handicapped stall in the bathroom, they suggested? “That’s disgusting,” said the Illinois Democrat, now a senator with two daughters.

How about the sinks in the bathroom, they asked? No outlet, she replied, not to a little weird to have fellow travelers washing their hands while she pumped.

What about the place where people charged their cellphones?