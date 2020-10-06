The Food and Drug Administration issued long-awaited guidance Tuesday on the data it expects from drug companies seeking emergency authorization of COVID-19 vaccines, rejecting White House pressure for lower standards intended to push out vaccines quickly.

The 18-page guidance was released a day after reports suggested the White House had blocked the agency from issuing the guidelines, which are meant to engender public confidence.

One of the issues was whether the FDA would stick with its plan to require drugmakers to follow patients for two months after their final dose of a vaccine. The FDA guidance and another agency document quietly released earlier Tuesday maintained that requirement.

That would likely interfere with the White House’s push to issue an emergency authorization before Election Day on Nov. 3.

The earlier document includes a summary of advice provided to vaccine developers about an emergency use authorization. That details in an appendix the information drugmakers should include to demonstrate safety and effectiveness.