COVID-19 hastens fintech adoption while industry seeks guidance

Unique circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic forced more Americans to get comfortable with financial technology, while leaving the industry wondering whether regulators will devise a reliable legal framework to support it.

Plaid Inc., which offers products to power fintech apps, commissioned a survey by The Harris Poll that released findings on Sept. 15 showing that a large majority of Americans relied more than ever on digital applications to manage their money after the coronavirus outbreak — and they’re not going back.

Seventy-three percent agreed that managing money with fintech is the “new normal,” according to the survey.

“What really stood out for us is that people are seeing this as lasting,” Natalie Giannangeli, a Plaid spokeswoman, said in an interview. “They’ve used fintech because of COVID-19, but they’re going to continue to use it after. It’s not going away.”

That left traditional financial firms seeking ways to keep up, Giannangeli said.